Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has missed the last two games due to a knee injury. Without their best player and franchise cornerstone, the Pacers have done little but tread water in the Eastern Conference standings, as they own a 1-1 record since he’s been out. So when the Pacers visit the Fiserv Forum on Thursday night to play Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and the Milwaukee Bucks, every Pacers fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Bucks?

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Bucks

The Pacers have Haliburton listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown with a right ankle sprain, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Pacers, T.J. McConnell (lower back soreness) is also questionable to play for Indiana.

Haliburton, 23, is in his third year in the NBA and second as a member of the Pacers franchise. He’s averaging 20.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 54 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Iowa State standout is shooting the ball with great accuracy from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Haliburton’s current 87.0% free-throw percentage is the highest of his pro career by a semi-wide margin.

Don’t expect the Pacers to beat the Bucks on the road on Thursday, regardless of if Haliburton is in the lineup. After all, the Pacers have struggled to win games on the road all season, as they own a 12-22 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Bucks, the answer is maybe.