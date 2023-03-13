A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Tyrese Haliburton was unable to suit up on Saturday as he watched the Indiana Pacers defeat the Detroit Pistons, 121-115. The All-Star point guard was unable to play due to a knee injury, and it has now been confirmed that Haliburton will need to spend more time on the shelf with this issue.

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Pistons

The Pacers battle the Pistons again on Monday in Detroit, and unfortunately for Indiana, they will need to try and navigate a win without Haliburton in the mix. The Pacers have already ruled him out of Monday’s contest with a bruised left knee, which was announced 24 hours before the game. The fact that Haliburton’s unavailable status was announced so far away from tipoff only means that he never really had a chance of suiting up against the Pistons.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Pacers are currently in hot pursuit of a spot in the Play-In tournament out in the East. With a 31-37 record, Inidana is currently just half a game behind the 10th-seeded Chicago Bulls. A win in Detroit on Monday could see them rise and claim the final Play-In spot in the conference.

The fact that the Pistons are literally the worst team in the NBA (and they are on an 11-game losing streak as well) could have been factored in on Indiana’s decision to give Tyrese Haliburton another night off. Nevertheless, it goes without saying that the Pacers need to get Haliburton back as soon as possible if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.