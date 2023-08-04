A video surfaced on Thursday of Indiana Pacers center participating in a game and dominating at a kids camp. The team he started playing for, the blue team, was down by 35 points, but Turner was quite the mismatch, and helped fuel the comeback for his squad. However, after the video surfaced, Turner posted on social media that he was picked for a random drug test. His reaction was priceless.

“Not me having a drug test the day after the camp video 😂,” Turner said on the post.

In any normal competition where Myles Turner dominates to erase a 35-point deficit, perhaps a drug test would be warranted. However, for it to come after the competition was three feet smaller than Turner, and the hoop appeared to be down around seven feet, it may be a bit of a stretch. All in all, it was a very funny situation that Turner clearly was able to have a lot of fun with.

Last season for the Pacers, Myles Turner was able to average 18 PPG, 7.5 RPG and 1.4 APG. It's certainly a little more impressive when he's doing it against people his own size. From what it looked like in the video, Turner shattered his career record for points in a game at camp on Thursday.

Pacers fans are hoping that this upcoming season, Turner can make his opponents look like the children in the camp video. They don't have to wait too much longer to see Turner and the Pacers in action as the off season is starting to wind down.