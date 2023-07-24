The Indiana Pacers made some big acquisitions this offseason, but pursuing one more trade target during the 2023 NBA offseason could push the team into title contention this season.

While Indiana doesn't need to rush its young core spearheaded by star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, a valuable trade chip in Buddy Hield's contract worth $19.2 million is set to expire after this season. Letting Hield's deal simply expire would be a lost opportunity, as it represents a pathway for Indiana to acquire a major star that otherwise might be difficult trading for moving forward.

The Indiana Pacers should target Raptors forward Pascal Siakam in a trade.

This probably isn't the first time you've heard it, but Siakam would be the perfect trade target for the Pacers if he was willing to sign an extension to stay with Indiana.

Siakam's frontcourt fit with Myles Turner would be exceptional, as Turner's rim protection and floor spacing would complement Siakam's slashing and playmaking at the 4. Adding another player who could create on the ball would make the Pacers more dynamic, while not sacrificing any of the transition juice that has made the offense under Rick Carlisle so potent.

There have already been some trade rumblings about Indiana getting involved with Siakam, as Michael Grange of SportsNet previously reported.

“Per league sources, the Raptors are still listening, trying to gauge the market value for their leading scorer and leading returning – in theory – playmaker. Atlanta remains a possibility, Indiana has reached out while Orlando is another team that bears watching.”

Siakam, 29, is one of the league's most underrated stars, averaging nearly 24-8-6 last year with Toronto. But with the Raptors staring down a rebuild, and perhaps hesitant to get burned by a free agent leaving for nothing in return yet again, he's a logical candidate to be traded.

The Pacers making the trade for Siakam this offseason would benefit both sides, as the Raptors could flip Hield at the deadline to a contender for future assets.

What would it take?

We can assume that Hield would be in the deal for salary-matching purposes, but Indiana has options after that. Rookie forward Jarace Walker, the 8th pick in this year's draft, feels like the kind of lengthy, high-energy player the Raptors would covet. Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, who plays for Canada's national team, could fill the hole Fred VanVleet left when he joined the Houston Rockets in free agency. Daniel Theis and his expiring deal worth $9.1 million would likely need to be included for salary purposes as well, and future first-round choices or pick swaps would need to be added.

The Pacers could lean towards offering more future picks in an effort to keep Walker or Nembhard, but stars like Pascal Siakam aren't easy to come by, and Indiana would want Siakam for the long term. The Pacers would likely have no interest in Siakam as a rental, as again, the team's timeline doesn't need to be sped up artificially.

Very few teams can offer Toronto what Indiana can; talented young prospects (we haven't even mentioned Bennedict Mathurin), an expiring and flippable contract, draft picks, and more. Raptors executive Masai Ujiri may have a tough time pulling the trigger, but trading Siakam now is much more palatable than losing him outright in free agency next summer.

Are there other options?

If Siakam is unwilling to commit to Indiana with an extension, the Pacers would be better served exploring other options with Hield's expiring deal. There may be room to wiggle in as a third (or fourth) party in what feels like an inevitable Damian Lillard trade, perhaps as the landing spot for Tyler Herro.

Herro, 23, has averaged over 20 points per game in each of his last two seasons with the Heat and would be an intriguing backcourt partner for Haliburton, who is a distributor first and foremost. The path to Indiana landing Herro is pretty straightforward. If Portland would rather fully rebuild than have major money tied up in Herro, Indiana could slide in as the destination and give the Blazers what Miami is short on (picks, prospects).

While Indiana will have other options to explore, Pascal Siakam is the best available player on the trade market that fits Indiana's timeline and roster. Siakam should be Indiana's primary trade target this offseason.