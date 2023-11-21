The 2023-24 NBA in-season tournament is in full swing. Our NBA odds series continues with a Pacers-Hawks prediction and pick.

The NBA season heats up with an in-season tournament matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks. Our NBA odds series continues with a Pacers-Hawks prediction and pick.

One of the biggest storylines in the NBA entering this game is how fun to watch this Indiana Pacers team has been this season. Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton is performing at an All-NBA level, Rick Carlisle is an early Coach of the Year contender, and the surrounding players have been great. However, none of this could be seen in Sunday's loss to the Orlando Magic. The Pacers lost 128-116 and were down by as many as 40 points. Looking to bounce back in a big way from one of their worst losses of the season, the Pacers will give the Atlanta Hawks everything they have on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Hawks enter this game amid a rough patch in a season full of ups and downs. The Hawks are on a two-game losing streak and are coming off a double-digit defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 126-116 loss was also an in-season tournament game, so the Hawks now sit a 1-1 in group play. Although the team lost, they saw Trae Young post one of the better games he has had this season. With a 22-point, 13 assist Double-Double, Young will enter this game with plenty of momentum to potentially propel the Hawks over the Pacers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Hawks Odds

Indiana Pacers: +4 (-112)

Atlanta Hawks: -4 (-108)

Over: 251.5 (-112)

Under: 251.5 (-108)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Indiana- Bally Sports Indiana Atlanta- Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

With a backcourt led by Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Bruce Brown, the Pacers have excelled in attacking the rim. Whether scoring or seizing the lane and kicking it out to the open man, Indiana has scored in bunches off of drives. The Pacers rank first in the league in points per game on drives with 36.1. Additionally, they are in the top four in field goal percentage and assists stemming from drives to the basket. Haliburton has led the charge in this department for the Pacers, averaging 9.2 points and 1.7 assists per game coming on drives. Look for this type of shot to be in full effect against the Hawks, as the Pacers will continue to play to this major strength.

A great effort from both sides of the ball starts with consistent effort and active legs. The Indiana Pacers have lived on these attributes this season. Through their 12 games, the Pacers are second in the NBA in team miles traveled per game on the floor. With an average of 19.4 miles run, the Pacers have proven week in and week out that they are one of the best-conditioned teams in the league. If this game goes down to the wire or even overtime, the Pacers can eventually cover because they do not fatigue easily.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Since the start of the season, the Atlanta Hawks have terrorized their opponents on the glass. Specifically, when it comes to offensive rebounding, they have held a significant advantage. With guys like Jalen Johnson and Saddiq Bey experiencing career years in this department, the Hawks have outrebounded opponents on offense in three of their last four games. At 12.4 offensive rebounds per game, the Hawks rank fifth in the league in this area. Matched up against a Pacers team posting the ninth fewest offensive rebounds per game in the league, look for this advantage to play heavily in the favor of the Hawks.

It is apparent that Quin Snyder has emphasized the hustle-play departments in his time in Atlanta. High-effort plays regarding offensive rebounding and active hands leading to steals on the defensive end have been the identity of this team so far. The Hawks are fifth in the NBA in steals per game with 8.9. With four guys averaging 1.0 steals or more, Bogdan Bogdanovic has had a resurgence in this department, as he is currently leading the team with 1.6. Clearly, the strong suit of this Pacers team has been passing and finding the open man, but the way this Hawks squad plays defense is the perfect kryptonite to this.

Final Pacers-Hawks Prediction & Pick

Entering this matchup, both teams have played two games in the in-season tournament. The Pacers sit at an undefeated 2-0 mark, and the Hawks are an even 1-1. Fortunately for both squads, injury concerns will not be an issue for either team. With that being the case, although the Pacers have gotten off to a great start, I will be going with the Hawks at home in this one. Indiana makes their money off drives to the basket, but Atlanta has enough presence on the interior to negate this. The big men between Capela, Okongwu, and Johnson will stifle this attack and make them force shots throughout the night. Then, offensively, the backcourt of Murray and Young will be enough to lead the Hawks to a cover. Give me the Hawks against the spread in this one.

Final Pacers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -4 (-108)