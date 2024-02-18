Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton drops exciting Team USA goals ahead of Olympics.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are coming up and many are looking forward to which NBA players will be on Team USA. It sounds like Indiana Pacers star, Tyrese Haliburton is interested, but he drops a lofty goal that turned heads on Saturday.

Haliburton claims he wants to play for Team USA and that he wants to play in these tournaments “until the wheels fall off,” according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. If that's the case, we should be seeing the Pacers star in the Olympics and World Cup throughout the entirety of his career.

“My goal is to play for USA until the wheels fall off. If I get that call to go, I’ll be there.”

Team USA is not finalized just yet. They'll surely call in a number of players and figure out who will be going to the Olympics or not at some point. Considering Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as a superstar this season, it's hard to imagine him not playing for Team USA in the summer.

“USA Basketball has not confirmed any official invitations yet, and even if the team was announced now, it surely would change by the time training camp starts in July because of injuries or players dropping out after a grueling playoff run.”

Until then, Tyrese Haliburton is focusing on leading the Pacers to the playoffs. They're currently ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference. There's still plenty of time remaining in the season for things to change. But Indiana is in a prime position to make a strong push for the postseason. Especially with Haliburton leading the way.