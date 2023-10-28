Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend is Jade Jones. Haliburton is an American professional basketball player for the Indiana Pacers of the NBA. He played college basketball for the Iowa State Cyclones.

He was born on Feb. 29, 2000, in Milwaukee, Wis. Haliburton was a consensus three-star recruit from Oshkosh North High School, leading the team to a state championship in his senior season.

As a freshman, Haliburton broke the school's single-game assists record. His breakout came in his sophomore season when he was a second-team All-Big 12 but suffered a season-ending wrist injury.

Haliburton opted not to gamble his NBA future any longer and declared for the 2020 NBA draft. The Sacramento Kings selected Haliburton with the 12th pick in the draft. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting and made the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Haliburton began making a name for himself halfway through the 2021-22 season, posting a career-high 38 points in a loss against Philadelphia. The Indiana Pacers must have liked what they saw, acquiring him in a blockbuster trade. The Pacers sent Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Kings for Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson.

Haliburton made his first All-Star team in 2022-23 and made it to the finals of the 3-point contest. He became the 15th player in NBA history to average 20+ points and 10+ assists for an entire season.

In the offseason, Haliburton agreed to a five-year, $260 million max contract extension. Haliburton now has a net worth of $5 million, which only grow as the extension kicks in. Who is possibly the proudest person for Haliburton's success? Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones.

Who is Jade Jones?

Jade Jones was born on Jan. 30, 1998, in Iowa City, Iowa. Jones was a cheerleader during her college days, and her team in high school won the state championship. She is currently a teacher at Walcott Elementary School in Iowa.

Jones is very active on social media. Her Instagram has over 20K followers as she posts photos from her and Tyrese's personal life. The rest of Jones' personal life is kept private. All we know is how the pair met and her support of his career. Jones keeping a low profile is understood as she pursues her dream of being a successful teacher.

Tyrese Haliburton, Jade Jones' relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade (@jadeeejones)

The pair met when they were both students at Iowa State. Jones was one of the cheerleaders for Haliburton's basketball team. They began dating in 2019 and have been together ever since.

Haliburton frequently posts pictures of Jones on his social media, and Jones does the same. Her posts about Tyrese often support his career or give him words of encouragement. When his high school retired his jersey, Jones posted a picture of the event with the caption, “I'll always be your biggest cheerleader.”

“It's an amazing night. I'm in the perfect spot. Sacramento is the perfect spot for me. First, I want to thank God, but these two right here, they're my rocks, and I love these guys to death. So, I'm just glad I got to experience this with them.”

They seem to have a tight-knit family, as Haliburton is close with his parents. They are often seen together at Haliburton's games. Haliburton's family has an athletic background. His cousin, Eddie Jones, was a three-time NBA All-Star, and his other cousin is the Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs.

Due to Jones' low-profile nature, this is all we know about Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones.