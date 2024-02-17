Tyrese Haliburton doesn't seem too interested in the Slam Dunk Contest for this big reason.

Tyrese Haliburton has been one of the breakout stars of the 2023-24 NBA campaign so far, and it resulted in him being named a starter for the Eastern Conference in the All-Star Game. While Haliburton will be competing in the biggest event of the weekend, would he consider partaking in the Slam Dunk Contest?

While Haliburton will be competing in the Three-Point Contest for the second straight year and the Skills Challenge with his Indiana Pacers teammates Benedict Mathurin and Myles Turner, the league is always looking for star players to throw down their best dunks in the Slam Dunk Contest. Despite that, it doesn't sound like Haliburton will be participating in that contest anytime soon, strictly because he claims he can barely dunk the ball to begin with.

"No. Stop. I can barely dunk!" Tyrese Haliburton on the possibility of being in the Dunk Contest 😅pic.twitter.com/SpGv1nYoA4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2024

While Tyrese Haliburton is decently tall for a guard at 6'5, dunking has never really been a big piece of his game. Haliburton is a skilled shooter from behind the arc and one of the best passers in the league. While he throws down a vicious dunk every once in a while, the instances of it happening are few and far between, which is why Haliburton thinks it's best for him to avoid the contest entirely.

It's a shame Haliburton isn't open to participating in the contest, but it's not totally surprising, as he becomes the latest star player to have virtually no interest in the Slam Dunk Contest. Haliburton is fine participating in any other challenge, but the Slam Dunk Contest doesn't seem like something he'd consider doing, so fans will have to be content with watching the star guard in these other events.