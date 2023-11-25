Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton pulled off what may have been the crossover of the year on Friday vs the Pistons.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have gotten off to a strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season, currently sitting with a better than expected record of 8-6 in the early portion of the campaign. Although he was an All-Star last year in a bit of a controversial selection, few expected Haliburton to ascend to the levels he's reached thus far this year so quickly, and the Pacers have performed better than most pundits anticipated as a result.

On Friday evening, the Pacers hosted the Detroit Pistons for a bit of NBA In-Season tournament action, and Haliburton quickly gave Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson a “Welcome to the NBA” moment when he hit the youngster with a devastating ankle-breaking crossover.

Tyrese Haliburton dropped Ausar Thompson on this 3 (and then he did some skipping to celebrate) (via @Pacers)pic.twitter.com/NWOWOTgfnO — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 25, 2023

Haliburton then skipped as he made his way back to the other end of the floor on defense as Ausar Thompson wearily picked himself up off of the hardwood. Speaking of defense, that's not something that the Pacers have played a lot of this season, and it's probably the reason that Indiana isn't necessarily a legitimate threat in the playoffs quite yet.

However, on the other end of the floor, Tyrese Haliburton has led the Pacers to the best offense in the NBA so far on the young season, including a shocking 157-point output in a recent win over the Atlanta Hawks, a game in which Haliburton recorded 26 points and seven three pointers in the third quarter alone.

Up next for the Pacers after the Pistons game is a home contest against the Portland Trail Blazers.