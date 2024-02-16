Tyrese is all in.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are enjoying somewhat of a resurgent 2023-24 season as the year enters its All-Star Break. Although it's unclear at this point whether they'll finish in the playoffs or the Play-In, postseason basketball sure seems to be a guarantee for the Pacers this year, thanks in no small part to the contributions of Haliburton, who has been named an All-Star starter (for the game to be played right at home in Indianapolis) for his contributions to the team this year.

Now, Haliburton is opening up on why he considers Indiana to be a home away from home.

“Well, it’s what I grew up in. The people. It’s like home,” said Haliburton, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “People always say, ‘Midwest nice.’ It’s a real thing. You walk past people, you make eye contact, you say hello. That was the transition of coming to California. It’s not like that. People aren’t necessarily like that. So going back to being around people like me who grew up like me, that’s why it’s just fits so well.”

Not only is the Midwestern United States known for its hospitality, but Indiana in particular is known for having some of the most passionate basketball fans anywhere on the planet. It seems that Haliburton has come to embrace that identity, even if it may have been a culture shock when he was first traded there from the Sacramento Kings.

Expect Pacers fans to be out in full force to cheer on their All-Star on Sunday evening.