The Indiana Pacers will travel to Sin City to battle the Milwaukee Bucks in the Semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pacers-Bucks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Pacers defeated the Boston Celtics in the Quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Initially, it was 55-48 Celtics at halftime. But the Pacers exploded in the third quarter to claim the lead. Then, they held off the Celtics for the win. Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Additionally, Buddy Hield had 21 points while shooting 7 for 11. Myles Turner added 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Bruce Brown had 13. Likewise, Obi Topiin had 12 points. Bennedict Mathurin tacked 16 points off the bench. Overall, the Pacers shot 45.7 percent from the field, including 47.5 percent from the triples. They lost the battle of the boards 56-41 but also forced 17 turnovers.

The Bucks defeated the New York Knicks 146-122. At first, it was a 3-point game at halftime. But the Bucks had a second-half explosion to build a lead. Significantly, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 36 points and eight rebounds. Damian Lillard added 28 points. Meanwhile, Malik Beasley had 18 points, while Khris Middleton had 14. Bobby Portis came off the bench to score 13 points. Overall, the Bucks shot 60.4 percent from the field, including 60.5 percent from the triples. The Bucks also had 12 steals and forced 16 turnovers.

The Bucks lead the all-time series 114-93. Also, the Pacers defeated the Bucks 126-124 on November 9, 2023. The Pacers are glad this is a neutral-game site because the Bucks are 9-1 over the past 10 home games against them. Furthermore, the Bucks have gone 11-2 in the past 13 games between the teams.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Bucks Odds

Indiana Pacers: +5.5 (-112)

Milwaukee Bucks: -5.5 (-108)

Over: 255 (-112)

Under: 255 (-108)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

Time: 5 PM ET/2 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers can score, as they are second in field-goal shooting percentage, including third from 3-point. Additionally, they are 10th at the charity stripe. The Pacers only struggle on the boards, ranking 29th in rebounds. Conversely, they handle the ball well, ranking fourth in turnovers. The Pacers also protect the rim well, ranking third in blocked shots.

Haliburton is having an exceptional season, averaging 26.9 points and 11.9 assists per game. Also, he is shooting 52.1 percent from the field, as he keeps hitting shots consistently. Turner has also been good, averaging 16.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 50.7 percent from the field. Hield is having a solid campaign, averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Likewise, Mathurin is averaging 13.2 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Toppin is averaging 13.1 points per game while shooting 60.5 percent from the field. Also, Brown is averaging 12.7 points per game.

The Pacers will cover the spread if they can continue to convert on their shots. More importantly, they need to push the boards and grab rebounds.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks are once again one of the best teams in the NBA. Ultimately, they get it done with excellent shooting. The Bucks are second in field-goal shooting percentage, including sixth in 3-point shooting percentage. However, they struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 23rd in free-throw shooting percentage. The Bucks also have trouble on the boards, ranking 21st in rebounds. Also, the Bucks are mediocre in handling the ball, ranking 14th in turnovers. The Bucks are 13th in blocked shots.

Antetokounmpo continues to shine, as he averages 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. Now, he hopes to continue scoring and leading the offense. Lillard is exceptional, averaging 25.6 points and 6.9 assists per game. Despite that, he has struggled to shoot the ball, hitting 43.6 percent from the field, including 35.2 percent from the 3-point line. Brook Lopez is averaging 13.2 points per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field. Moreover, Beasley is averaging 12.1 points per game. Middleton averages 11.9 points per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Lastly, Portis is averaging 11.4 points per game.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo continues to produce on the offensive side of the ball and also defends the rim well. Then, they need to stop Haliburton and force him into making mistakes.

Final Pacers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

It should be a fun showdown in the desert. Ultimately, expect this game to be as close as possible, with both teams relatively healthy. It will be a statement game for the Pacers as they keep it close throughout. While the Bucks may win, it will not be easy as the Pacers give them the ultimate fight.

Final Pacers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers: +5.5 (-112)