The 2023-24 NBA season is now in full swing. Our NBA odds series continues with a Pacers-Heat prediction and pick.

The NBA season carries on with a week six matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat. Our NBA odds series continues with a Pacers-Heat prediction and pick.

For some reason, the Indiana Pacers just cannot get back-to-back wins over these past couple of weeks. In their last eight games, they have followed every win with a loss to sit at an even 4-4 in this span. Their most recent entry in this trend was a brutal 114-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Although Tyrese Haliburton strung together another incredible game with his 33-point, nine-assist performance, the support was nowhere to be found. No other player had more than 11 points, and only three reached double digits. The Pacers will need a more all-around effort to take down the reigning Eastern Conference champions, Miami Heat.

It seems the Miami Heat do not scare opponents in the regular season like in the playoffs. Currently at a 10-8 record, the Heat are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, their second streak this season of three or more losses. Tuesday night's game was a hard-fought, thrilling game that unfortunately ended up as a loss for the Heat. Losing to the Bucks 131-124 at the hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's combined 65 points was a rough way to go out. Especially considering Bam Adebayo had a fantastic 31-point, ten-rebound night. To avoid making this a four-game losing streak, the Heat must be firing on all cylinders to cover against the Indiana Pacers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Heat Odds

Indiana Pacers: +2.5 (-110)

Miami Heat: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The impact that Tyrese Haliburton has had on this team since he arrived is unparalleled. Now, all the hard work he has put in is finally being noticed and translating into success for him and his team. Haliburton is averaging career highs in points and assists per game, as well as field goal, three-point field goal, and free throw percentage. Most of all, his leadership has been pivotal in providing the Pacers with wins. He has the Pacers leading the league in assists per game with 30.1 and points created off of assists per game at 77.1. The consistency with which this team can find the open man and convert is how basketball is meant to be played. With an abundance of shooters on the perimeter, the Pacers can score in bunches at any time, something the Heat have struggled with.

In addition to this, trends of the Miami Heat Heat playing at home play very well into Indiana's hands. Even though Miami is 4-2 at home this season, they are 1-5 against the spread in these games. Additionally, last season, they went 21-30-2 against the spread at home. For some reason, they just cannot cover at home during the regular season.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

If the Miami Heat want to cover against the Pacers, they will have to continue succeeding in the game's little aspects. Starting with their continued efficiency from the free-throw line. With an 84.3% mark from the line, the Heat hold the third-best mark in the league. It has been a true team effort that has them at this percentage. This season, 12 of their 17 players who have attempted a foul shot have a free throw percentage of 80.0% or better. They will be pinned up against the Pacers, who are averaging the fourth most fouls per game in the league at 22.2. While Miami might be unable to keep up with them from three, they will surely outscore them by a wide margin in this department.

Another area where the Heat will hold the edge is ball security. The Heat are averaging the sixth-fewest turnovers per game in the league at 13.1. This number stands out when sized up to their assists per game, signifying a 25.9:13.1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Although the Heat rack up the assists the same way the Pacers do, how they protect the ball is just as impressive and will be crucial in their covering.

Final Pacers-Heat Prediction & Pick

With the Pacers holding a 9-7 record and the Heat coming in with a 10-8 record, this is slated to be the most evenly-matched game of the night. Both teams have embodied the same brand of hard work and hustle this season, which can easily be seen in their play. Although the Heat are tough to bet on at home during the regular season, and the Pacers have a significantly better three-point shooting team, I am going with the Heat in this one. The perimeter defense on Haliburton, combined with minimal turnovers, will be the difference in this game. The Heat's all-around team play will propel them to the win. Give me the Heat against the spread at home in this one.

Final Pacers-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -2.5 (-110)