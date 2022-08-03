3 pleasant surprises standing out in Packers 2022 NFL training camp

The Green Bay Packers’ training camp is now in full swing, and players, coaches, and fans are starting to get a taste of what the 2022 NFL season has in store for the squad. Among the takeaways from camp’s early days are several players on the Packers roster who have, so far, been a pleasant surprise.

This list of players impressing in the Wisconsin heat includes a much-discussed prospect and two fourth-round rookies who may already be working their way up the depth chart in Packers training camp.

3 players who have impressed in Packers 2022 training camp

3. QB Jordan Love

As long as the usually stout Aaron Rodgers (vaccine status aside) stays healthy, this pleasant surprise doesn’t matter all that much for 2022. However, if Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love continues to impress in training camp and the preseason, it could mean big things for the franchise in the future.

Head coach Matt LaFleur recently said Love had “one of his best practices in years” and “he made some big-time throws.”

A young QB coming on strong in Packers training camp behind an aging legend sounds familiar, doesn’t it? If Love keeps this up, Green Bay could have another Rodgers/Favre situation on its hands with Love/Rodgers. That ended with two decades of greatness and a Super Bowl, so Packers fans will keep their fingers crossed that Love continues to impress.

2. OT Zach Tom

Most of the rookie headline news coming out of Packers training camp will involve the pass-catchers, but another draft pick impressed this week as well.

Fourth-round pick out of Wake Forest, Zach Tom, is a versatile lineman who came into camp hoping to make the Packers 2022 roster with his five-position skill set. However, after six practices, Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber reports he is already lining up with the No. 1 offense as the starting right tackle.

It already looks like Tom was a great mid-round draft pick, but if he does win a starting job out of Packers training camp, he could be a massive draft day steal. Finding a new, young, promising tackle is incredibly important to Green Bay this season, as David Bahktiari’s health is still a major question mark.

1. WR Romeo Doubs

The big question on the Packers 2022 roster is who will step up at wide receiver to replace Davante Adams? So far, the answer doesn’t seem to be Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, or even second-round pick Christian Watson. Right now, fourth-round pick out of Nevada, Romeo Doubs, looks like Aaron Rodgers’ next best friend.

Doubs has looked fantastic at Packers training camp so far, outplaying the team’s other WRs. LaFleur has already pumped the breaks on the hype around the young wideout, though, saying anyone can be great in a short period of time. Even so, the “Doubs for Canton” (or at least the Pro Bowl) train seems to have already left the station in Green Bay.

Packers fans are rejoicing in Doubs as Adams 2.0. We’ll see if he can continue to live up to the hype.