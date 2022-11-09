By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The Green Bay Packers 2022 season has been quite ugly so far. They have stumbled out to a 3-6 record through the first nine games, and are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak that has seen them to lose to teams such as the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions. There hasn’t been much that has gone right for the Packers in the first half of the 2022 season.

The Packers were widely expected to be one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC this season, with Aaron Rodgers returning after deliberating retirement last offseason, and a defense that was expected to be one of the best in the league. Instead, Rodgers has looked horrible, and the defense has failed to meet expectations.

There have been a lot of big surprises from the Packers early on this season, but it’s clear that one surprise stands out above the rest. Let’s take a look at what that surprise is and see why it has managed to have such a negative impact on the start of the Packers 2022 campaign.

Packers biggest surprise: How bad their offense has been all season long

We knew entering the season this would be something of a transitional campaign for the Packers offense. Getting Rodgers back was huge, but they lost Davante Adams after they traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Somehow, that deal has managed to go even worse for the Raiders (who are just 2-6) than it did for the Packers, but still, the offense has been unable to recover.

This is surprising because, for all intents and purposes, the Packers offense has a lot of offensive talent on their roster still. Rodgers was coming off of back-to-back MVP campaigns, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon loomed as a dominant running back duo, and while losing Adams hurt, Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Romeo Doubs seemed like a potent wide receiver trio.

Instead, all of that has failed to add up to a competent offense. Rodgers has looked miserable under center, no one has stepped up to be his top target, and the running game continues to be underutilized. When you look at their stats, it’s not surprising that the Packers are just 3-6; they simply cannot score points consistently.

The biggest concern has to be the lack of pass-catching talent, which has destroyed the Packers early on. Lazard has been solid when he’s played (30 REC, 427 YDS, 5 TD) but he’s already missed two games with injuries, and likely isn’t fit to be the top target in an offense. Doubs has been OK as a secondary target (31 REC, 314 YDS, 3 TD) but he’s going through the growing pains that rookie’s will always go through.

Robert Tonyan and Jones have served as solid targets in the passing game, but a tight end and running back can’t really be your top options in the passing game. Someone at wide receiver needs to step up, and so far no one has. It’s left Rodgers out to dry for long stretches of the season.

Rodgers himself isn’t having a great season (205/317, 2091 YDS, 14 TD, 7 INT) but it feels like he’s been handicapped to a situation in which he cannot win. His pass catchers are not getting open for him, and there’s often nothing he can do about it. Rodgers has had ugly outings along the way (he easily cost the Packers a win against the Lions in Week 9) but it’s not all his fault.

The biggest question that still exists for the Packers offense is why they aren’t leaning more on Jones and Dillon in the backfield. Jones and Dillon are one of the top running back duos in the league, and it would be reasonable to make them the focal point of the offense. Instead, the Packers are right in the middle of the pack (16th out of 32 teams) in terms of rushing attempts on the season.

Jones in particular has been superb this season, as he’s averaging 5.6 yards per carry. The problem is that he only has 107 carries on the season. Leaning on a running back to win games is a legitimate strategy, and it’s been very strange to see the Packers fail to recognize this. Jones is going to have to get more carries down the stretch of the season if Green Bay wants to turn things around.

Considering how the San Francisco 49ers currently occupy the seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture with a 4-4 record, the Packers aren’t toast yet, but they are running out of time to fix things. It starts with their lackadaisical offense, and if some big changes aren’t made (like giving Jones more carries) they will continue to lose. It will be interesting to see whether the Packers can make the changes needed to salvage what is looking more and more like a lost season.