Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was likely encouraged yet again by the solid play of quarterback Jordan Love (3 touchdown passes), but it was the Packers' run defense that ultimately let the team down in a surprising 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. LaFleur commented on his team's inability to stop the run, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“They shredded us,” LaFleur said. “Consistently.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Falcons didn't rip off any runs over 20 yards, but they consistently gained good yardage on the ground behind one of the league's best offensive lines. Rookie running back Bijan Robinson rumbled for 124 yards on 19 carries for the Falcons, while QB Desmond Ridder pinched in with a rushing touchdown of his own.

All things told, the Falcons totaled 211 yards on the ground on a whopping 45 carries for an average of 4.7 yards a tote. The Falcons wore out the Packers defense on the ground, controlling the time of possession and running 77 plays to just 46 for the Packers by continuing to grind out first downs.

Green Bay's ground game had a hard time getting going without running back Aaron Jones, further revealing the difference in the trenches between the two teams in their Week 2 battle.

The Falcons are the league's most run-heavy team and leaned on the rookie Robinson consistently throughout the game, much to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's disappointment. Atlanta took the lead late on a 12-play drive that resulted in a game-winning field goal for Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo.

The Packers will have a chance to shore up their run defense against the New Orleans Saints next week, who will still be without running back Alvin Kamara due to suspension.