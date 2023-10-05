The latest Luke Musgrave injury update will allow Green Bay Packers fans to breathe a sigh of relief before the team’s Week 5 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. The rookie tight end left the team’s Week 4 game with a concussion, but as of Thursday, he is out of concussion protocol and back practicing with the team.

On Musgrave’s final catch of his team’s Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions, the TE ran head-first into Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone. On the sideline, medical staff evaluated him for a concussion, and the team ruled him out for the rest of the game.

That injury led to Musgrave entering the NFL’s concussion protocol this week, and on Thursday, ESPN Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky reported, “Packers TE Luke Musgrave has cleared concussion protocol.”

This Luke Musgrave injury update is big news for Jordan Love and the Packers offense. The 2023 second-round pick out of Oregon State has 12 catches for 125 yards on the year and may have been on his way to a big game last week before the injury derailed him. When Musgrave exited the game, he had three catches for 50 yards.

Getting their TE healthy is a big deal for Matt LaFleur and the Packers as the team struggles with injuries a bit heading into the Week 5 MNF showdown with the Raiders. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, offensive lineman Jon Runyan, safety Rudy Ford, and LB/DB Zayne Anderson all missed practice on Thursday with various injury concerns. Plus, star left tackle David Bakhtiari went back on injured reserve this week after trying to get back from a knee injury three seasons ago.