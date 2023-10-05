The Las Vegas Raiders received a pair of injury updates on WR Davante Adams and QB Jimmy Garoppolo prior to their Week 5 clash against the Green Bay Packers, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

“#Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said QB Jimmy Garoppolo is still in the concussion protocol, but will practice today. WR Davante Adams (shoulder) won't practice,” Reed reported.

The Raiders are off to an underwhelming 1-3 start in 2023. They are hopeful both Adams and Garoppolo can play on Monday versus the Packers. It will be important to monitor both players' injury statuses before the game.

Garoppolo is in concussion protocol and the Raiders are proceeding with caution. Adams, meanwhile, is battling a shoulder injury. It is unclear how severe his ailment is, but the fact that he did not practice Thursday obviously isn't a great sign. Adams is one of the best receivers in the NFL and Las Vegas will need him to play if they want to defeat the Packers.

Through four games in 2023, Adams has recorded 33 receptions for 397 yards. He's also added three touchdowns. The Raiders tend to rely on him in their passing attack.

Garoppolo has appeared in three games this year, tallying 709 yards through the air to go along with five touchdowns and six interceptions. Las Vegas obviously wants Garoppolo to keep the interceptions in check moving forward.

For now, it's unclear if Garoppolo and Adams will play Monday. The extra day should increase both their odds, but nothing is certain. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Raiders as they are made available.