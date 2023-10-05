Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is out with a knee injury once again as the team prepares for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 on Monday Night Football. For the last three seasons, Bakhtiari has missed significantly more games than he’s played, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is officially worried.

LT David Bakhtiari went back on injured reserve with a knee injury this week after playing just one game this season. LaFleur hasn’t spoken much with the media about the ordeal, saying he’d leave it up to the player to share what’s next in his career. However, the coach did join the Rich Eisen Show Thursday where he discussed his concern level with Bakhtiari in more detail.

“I’m very concerned because this is year three of this now,” Matt LaFleur said. “Obviously, very concerned. When he played against Chicago Week 1, he was playing at an elite level with not a lot of practice. That just speaks to the kind of player that he is. He knows how to get his body and mind prepared mentally to go out there and compete at a high level. Any time you don’t have a Pro Bowler like him in the lineup, it is a concern.”

Bakhtiari is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who was one of the best offensive linemen in the league from the time the Packers drafted him in the fourth round out of Colorado in 2013 to the time of his ACL tear in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

Since that game against the Tennessee Titans, Bakhtiari has played just 13 out of a possible 49 regular season contests. Now, the lineman will not only miss the Packers Week 5 game against the Raiders but could also miss the season or even retire due to this lingering injury.