The Green Bay Packers may see plenty of new faces across the board in the 2023 season, including at the tight end and safety positions.

Two out of the four tight ends who featured for the Packers in the 2022 campaign may soon leave the team, as both Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan are set to hit free agency later this month. Green Bay does have Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis under contract for next season. The two tight ends combined for a mere 140 receiving yards last year.

When asked about the Packers’ offseason needs during a press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, team general manager Brian Gutekunst took some time to note that the tight end position is one area of “unknown right now.”

“We’ve got a lot of areas that are unknown right now,” Gutekunst said. “We only have a couple tight ends coming back from last year, so there’s some holes there. Those guys have to step into those roles and fill them, or we’re going to have to look other places.”

Gutekunst will have an opportunity to address this dilemma at the 2023 NFL Draft, where highly coveted tight ends such as former Notre Dame standout Michael Mayer will be available.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The tight end draft is pretty heavy, I think everybody’s talked about that a little bit,” Gutekunst said. “So much of the spread offenses that have taken ahold in college football, they just started playing without tight ends or they really are playing with a big slot — the 225-pound slot receiver. There were very few teams that were playing with traditional tight ends; a few in the SEC, a few in the Big Ten. It just seems to be a good year for them.”

Gutekunst also plans to bolster the Packers’ depth at the safety position.

“Our secondary is a little bit unsettled, we have a couple safeties that are moving on that were here last year,” Gutekunst said. “As a whole, I really like our nucleus coming back.”

The Packers will at the least have to make a decision on whether to re-sign Adrian Amos, who will be out of a contract in two weeks.