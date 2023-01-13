The Green Bay Packers are a team in an interesting spot. After three straight 13-win seasons, they finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record and failed to reach the postseason.

Now heading into the offseason, they face uncertainty throughout the roster, including at the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers, who has spent the last 18 seasons with the Packers, could seemingly choose to move on in the coming months. Whether it be through a trade or retirement, he may not be in Green Bay next season.

Depending on how Rodgers approaches his future, the Packers could choose to approach the offseason in several different ways. With Jordan Love locked in as QB2, he could step into the lead role. And if the Packers are confident in his abilities, then they could choose to go all and add several proven veterans to this roster.

If that is the case, there are multiple players set to hit free agency who could immediately help this team improve.

On offense, the Packers could look to add talent at both the wide receiver and tight end positions. On the defensive side of the ball, a proven edge rusher could be their biggest need to address.

Here are three free agents the Packers could choose to target in free agency.

3. Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE

The Packers pass rush has needed a dominant edge rusher all season. Following the loss of Za’Darius Smith, this group has been missing a piece. On the season, they recorded 32 total sacks. Preston Smith led the team with 8.5 total sacks. No other Packers defender had more than six.

To improve this group, the Packers could look to bring in a defender such as Yannick Ngakoue.

Ngakoue has been a force since entering the NFL in 2016. Over six seasons, he has recorded 163 solo tackles, 202 total tackles, 65 tackles for loss, 135 quarterback hits, and 65 total sacks.

Following an offseason trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, Ngakoue spent the 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts. While appearing in 15 games, he recorded 29 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 9.5 total sacks.

At 27 years old, Ngakoue could step in as a key member of this Packers defense. He can get after quarterbacks with ease and could be the force that this unit needs.

The Packers have already begun to put together a solid foundation on defense. Ngakoue could be the type of player to put them over the top.

2. Evan Engram, TE

The tight end could be a key position that the Packers address this season. Robert Tonyan once again held down the starting job this season. He finished the campaign appearing in all 17 games. He recorded 53 receptions for 470 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Past Tonyan, the Packers had a significant lack of production at the position. Josiah Deguara and Marcedes Lewis combined for 19 receptions for 180 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Heading into the offseason, there is almost no depth at the tight end position. Adding a player such as Evan Engram could be the perfect addition.

After five seasons with the New York Giants, Engram joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason. In his lone season with the team, he posted the best numbers of his career.

Over 17 games, he recorded 73 receptions for 766 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns while being targeted 98 times.

During his season with the Jaguars, Engram has once again shown how effective he can be with the ball in his hands. But he has also looked to be a solid and reliable tight end.

Engram will likely be one of the best options to hit the free-agent market this season. If the Packers are looking to add a veteran to the position, this could be one of their best options.

1. Jakobi Meyers, WR

The Packers felt the absence of wide receiver Davante Adams throughout the entire season. At the moment, it also appears that Allen Lazard has played his final game with the Packers. Rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs showed legitimate potential, and at times looked elite. But with no proven veteran on the roster, they could look to make a much-needed addition. This could come in New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers has developed into a solid wide receiver over his four seasons in the NFL. He has now had three straight seasons with 700-plus receiving yards and has consistently found his way into the end zone.

During the 2022 season, Meyers recorded 67 receptions for 804 receiving yards and six touchdowns while being targeted 96 times.

A pass-catching trio of Meyers, Watson, and Doubs has legitimate upside. And it could be needed, for whoever is playing quarterback for the Packers next season.