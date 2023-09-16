The Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 on the road. Green Bay is coming off a Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears, where they dominated with a final score of 38-20.

The Atlanta Falcons also got a victory in Week 1 as they beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10. Atlanta is a young team, but they have some quality talent. This Packers-Falcons game could be a close one with the talent of both teams.

It will be a battle of two young quarterbacks as Jordan Love has taken over as the full-time starter for Green Bay after years of Aaron Rodgers under center. Atlanta also has a young quarterback with Desmond Ridder as the starter in his second NFL season.

As always, injuries can make an impact on the outcome of games. With Friday's practice concluded, let's take a look at the final injury report for the Packers ahead of their Week 2 game against the Falcons.

David Bakhtiari, LT: Questionable (knee)

David Bakhtiari's health has been up and down over the last few years since his ACL tear in 2020. However, Bakhtiari played in Week 1 this season and played at a high level. While the Packers are still being cautious with how much Bakhtiari is practicing every week, he is expected to play.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to Jason B. Hirschhorn of SB Nation, head coach Matt LaFleur stated, “That's just kind of the nature of the beast. He'll probably be questionable all year.” Green Bay is staying cautious with Bakhtiari, which is smart after the knee injuries.

Bakhtiari is an elite tackle and will likely play Sunday unless there's a significant setback before the game.

Aaron Jones, RB: Questionable (hamstring)

Aaron Jones is the top offensive weapon for the Packers. Jones is the focal point of their offense this season and has talent as a rushing and receiving threat. In Week 1, Jones had nine carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, per Pro Football Reference. He had two receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown as well.

Jones is one of the best running backs in football and can impact the game in multiple ways. He hurt his hamstring in the second half of Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Jones's absence would make it tougher on Jordan Love and the Packers' offense.

Hopefully, he can play, as he is the key to Green Bay's offense.

Quay Walker, LB: Questionable (concussion)

Quay Walker is a second-year linebacker for the Packers and had a great Week 1 performance. Walker looked like he had taken a jump this season but is questionable for Week 2 after suffering a concussion.

If Walker is out, Green Bay's defense will have to lean more on De'Vondre Campbell at linebacker. Campbell and Walker often play together, but Campbell will have to be in a more pivotal role.

In Week 1, Walker had seven tackles and a pick-six, showcasing his ability and coverage. He is a fast linebacker and can play at a high level. If he can clear concussion protocol before Sunday, Walker will play.

Christian Watson, WR: Questionable (hamstring)

Christian Watson is the Packers' top receiver but missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury. Heading into Week 2, Watson is questionable, which is more positive than last week.

In his rookie season last year, Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards and seven touchdowns, per ESPN. Watson is a deep threat for the Packers and is their top weapon. If he is out, Romeo Doubs will be the top wide receiver for Green Bay once again.

However, if Watson is able to return, it will help Love, and the offense play at an even higher level.

The Packers have four key players questionable for Week 2. Hopefully, they will all be good to go and help beat Atlanta on the road.