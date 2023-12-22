Jonathan Owens apparently didn't know how big Simone Biles was before dating

Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens shared a unique perspective on his relationship with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles during a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast, People reports. Owens, 28, recounted their initial meeting, revealing that when they connected on the Raya dating app in 2020, he wasn't aware of Biles' illustrious gymnastics career.

Acknowledging his lack of knowledge about gymnastics, Owens admitted he initially didn't recognize Biles' fame. He was intrigued after discovering her significant Instagram following, which hinted at her prominence in the public eye. Reflecting on their early interactions, Owens humorously recalled his obliviousness, mentioning he missed watching Biles’ Olympic feats due to his focus on college training camp.

During the podcast, Jonathan Owens jokingly suggested that he considers himself the catch in their relationship, despite Biles’ renowned status as the most decorated gymnast. With a touch of humor, he playfully expressed his belief that men hold the title of being the catch.

Despite Owens' initial reservations about committing to a relationship in the early stages of his football career, the couple hit it off and eventually tied the knot in Cabo just three years after their initial connection. Interestingly, Biles made a historic return to competition, setting a new U.S. record less than four months after their wedding. Owens, perhaps facetiously referenced by the hosts, humorously suggested he might have missed watching Biles' triumphant championship aired on NBC.

Owens' lighthearted comments and candidness about his introduction to Biles' prominence juxtapose the public image of the decorated gymnast. His playful approach and jovial remarks offer a unique insight into their relationship, emphasizing the human aspect of their connection beyond Biles' acclaimed gymnastics achievements.