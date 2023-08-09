Returning to gymnastics after a two-year layoff is not supposed to be anything like relearning how to ride a bike. And yet, everything came naturally for all-time great Simone Biles at the Core Hydration Classic over the weekend. She dominated the field in Chicago, Illinois to capture the all-around title. It was an utterly amazing showing that captivated fans who were following along from all across the country.

None bigger than her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens, who was unable to witness the epic feat in person because of training camp obligations. He went berserk all the same.

“I sprinted in here right out of Family Night to go check my phone and check out the scores,” Owens said, via the espnW Instagram account. “I'm in here screaming and guys our like, ‘What's going on?' I'm like ‘Man, my lady, she just won, She killed it.' I was super excited.”

The married couple has constantly voiced support for one another during each other's milestone athletic moments, including Biles announcing her return to competitive gymnastics in June and Owens signing with the Packers in May. They both are marching into exciting chapters of their respective careers.

For Simone Biles, the goal is obviously to qualify for the United States Gymnastics squad in the 2024 Summer Olympics. If last weekend is any indication, that will not be an overly challenging task for the four-time gold medalist. Her comeback is made even more impressive, given the mental block she battled in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Jonathan Owens is going to do everything he can to make sure Biles remembers just how special an athlete she is, even if that means temporarily breaking away from his Packers teammates.