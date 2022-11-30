Published November 30, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers were hit with an injury scare to Aaron Rodgers during Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, prompting the team to bring Jordan Love into the game. The backup QB was impressive, and he earned some major praise from Eagles DB Darius Slay during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. During his sitdown, Slay said he sees a lot of Rodgers in Love’s play and was impressed with the Packers’ backup.

"Jordan Love looked confident.. I'm sure he's learning a lot being in the QB room with Aaron Rodgers"@DariusJButler dives into Darius Slay's comments about Jordan Love #PMSLivepic.twitter.com/Y1pHO4ht6X — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 30, 2022

While Slay said the Eagles were excited to have an inexperienced quarterback enter the game after Rodgers left with his ribs injury, but he was quickly impressed by Jordan Love.

“They got a bright, bright future,” said Slay. “Like a bright one. Buddy [Jordan Love] was slinging it, and I’m not gonna lie, he lowkey looked like A-Rod [Aaron Rodgers]… You can see, the gunslinging mentality he has is just like [Rodgers]… He’s copy and pasting him for sure.”

After the ribs injury forced Rodgers from the game, Love entered in relief and had some impressive throws. The 24-year-old completed 6-of-9 pass attempts for 114 yards and a touchdown while not throwing an interception against a tough Eagles’ secondary.

That performance was enough to draw some major praise from Slay, who believes the Packers are in good hands with Love continuing to ready in the wings while Rodgers plays the final few years of his career. When Jordan Love does get the chance to be a starter, whether it’s in Green Bay or elsewhere, Slay seems to believe that he’ll be more than ready for the challenge.