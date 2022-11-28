Published November 28, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

After Sunday night’s devastating 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers now just have a 3% chance to make it to the playoffs. Be that as it may, Aaron Rodgers isn’t quite ready to throw in the towel just yet.

Rodgers took a massive hit in the third quarter against the Eagles that resulted in an early shower for the reigning MVP. The Packers superstar quarterback tried to play through the pain initially, but it was only a matter of time before he headed to the locker room with a rib injury.

Jordan Love came in to relieve Rodgers after the knock and he nearly carved a path for an improbable fourth-quarter comeback for Green Bay. The 24-year-old ended the game with 6-of-9 completed passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. It was an impressive showing from the young QB as he made the most of his limited time on the field.

With the Packers virtually out of the playoff race, however, Aaron Rodgers has made it abundantly clear that he’s not ready to concede the starting spot to Love just yet:

“As long as we’re mathematically alive, I’d like to be out there,” Rodgers said, via Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Rodgers did say, though, that he might be willing to do so once the Packers are officially out of the race:

“There’s obviously a lot of other conversations that come into play once you’re eliminated and I’ll be open to all those conversations,” Rodgers added.

The Packers return to action in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears, and depending on how this new injury develops, Rodgers might have no choice but to sit out. Could this create a path for some Jordan Love time in Green Bay?