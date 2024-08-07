The Green Bay Packers will head into their NFL preseason opener without first-round draft pick Jordan Morgan, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur announced during a press conference on Wednesday that the offensive lineman will not play in Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Morgan, who was a standout left tackle at Arizona and recently transitioned to starting right guard for the Packers, sustained the injury during Tuesday’s practice. “It’s nothing long-term,” LaFleur reassured, “but he’s going to be out probably for a week or so.” This timeline rules him out for the preseason debut but suggests a potential return for the regular season.

Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Morgan receives injury update ahead of preseason opener against Cleveland Browns

The incident occurred as Morgan participated in individual drills. He had to exit the practice field early, escorted by a trainer to the Don Hutson Center after showing signs of discomfort during the first 11-on-11 session. This premature departure is a setback for the rookie, who had been making significant strides in his new role. LaFleur highlighted the balance of success and learning curves Morgan has faced so far. “I think there’s, like most of these guys, some good, some bad and a lot to learn from,” he said.

The coach expressed confidence in Morgan’s talent and emphasized the need for more practice to ease the rookie’s transition to the professional game. “But we’re excited about the talent; you can see the talent there. I think it’s just making sure he gets the adequate number of reps so it’s second nature and there’s a lot less thinking going on. But I feel like he’s competed well. He just needs to continue to learn and improve.”

Despite this hiccup, the prospects for Morgan's longer-term participation appear positive. LaFleur shared an optimistic outlook regarding the rookie's recovery timeline, specifically concerning the regular-season opener. “It doesn’t appear the injury will sideline Morgan for the Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles,” he stated, suggesting that Morgan’s regular-season debut may not be jeopardized by this setback.

Lineup adjustments and injury monitoring as Packers Prepare for preseason matchup against the Browns

In Morgan’s absence, Sean Rhyan has stepped back into the starting right guard spot. Rhyan, who Morgan had originally displaced, will have another opportunity to prove his capabilities during the upcoming preseason game against the Browns.

The Packers are also monitoring another potential injury concern involving linebacker Quay Walker, who did not finish Tuesday’s practice. The specifics of Walker's situation remain unclear, but LaFleur did not express significant concern, indicating a wait-and-see approach.

As the Packers continue preparations for their preseason clash with the Browns, the focus remains on the health and development of their players. Morgan’s quick return to form will be crucial as the team aims to solidify its lineup ahead of the demanding regular season. The Packers coaching staff are hopeful for swift recoveries for both Morgan and Walker, aiming for a strong start to the upcoming NFL campaign.