Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held at Lambeau Field, with the Green Bay Packers hosting in a massive move for the franchise and the league. The 2023 NFL Draft was held in Kansas City, and now the event will be moved around to different cities.

It’s quite the move for the Packers and the NFL, although some are questioning whether or not the weather will be an issue. Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy doesn’t seem too concerned about that hypothetical (h/t Kyle Malzhan of WFRV 5).

‘Mark Murphy on the chance of snow during the 2025 NFL Draft: “The league office has an old saying, & this is for NFL TV games, white means green. People love to watch football played in the snow. So apparently the league thinks people would love to watch the draft held in snow.”’

Of course, it might not snow, and the NFL Draft stage could be somewhere that makes sense if the weather does turn out to be an issue. That’s why the league will be busy taking site visits to determine the best possible outcome.

The 2025 NFL Draft stage, the NFL experience, green room, media center, red carpet, and fan areas WILL be held on the Lambeau Field campus. The Lambeau Field campus will include Lambeau Field, Titletown, the Resch Expo Center, and Resch Center. — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) May 24, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The NFL Draft in 2025 will be held on the Lambeau Field campus, which includes Titletown, the Resch Expo Center, and Resch Center. But, it won’t be up to the Packers or the city as to where the draft stage will be placed — that will be the NFL’s decision at the end of the day.

Green Bay hosting the NFL Draft is quite the grab, especially for a stadium as decorated as Lambeau Field, but Mark Murphy sent a message to those holding out hopes of hosting a Super Bowl.

With the 2025 NFL Draft coming to Green Bay – don’t get too excited about the possibility of the #Packers hosting a Super Bowl. Mark Murphy: “As much as I would love to host a Super Bowl here – that ain’t happening. We’re gonna play in as many as we can!” pic.twitter.com/5Uc4FpxnId — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) May 24, 2023

Nonetheless, the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field will be quite the setting.