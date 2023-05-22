The NFL Draft is officially coming to Wisconsin. Green Bay Packers fans, however, will have to wait for a bit since the franchise will only be hosting it in 2025.
The Packers were the only one in the running to host the annual rookie selection, and their proposal to host the even was eventually approved. The league announced the decision on Monday during the NFL Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis, per the team’s website.
It is definitely a huge move for the Packers and the city of Green Bay, which is now set to become the smallest city to host the event, according to The Athletic.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed his excitement to have Green Bay host the event, all while promising that fans will be treated with an “incredible week-long experience.”
“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event hosted in different cities with spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field. With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin,” Goodell said.
For what it’s worth, the Packers have been working hard in order to land the hosting rights for the event. With a Super Bowl bid unlikely considering the weather conditions and lack of facilities to manage such event, the NFL Draft has always been the more likely option for them.
The Packers developed a land across Lambeau Field, which they have named “Titletown.” It has residential and commercial buildings, and a portion of the event is expected to be conducted there.
In a statement, Packers president Mark Murphy couldn’t help but celebrate as he called the NFL Draft awarding as an “incredible day” for the fans.
“This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft. The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community owned team. That connection to our League’s heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world,” Murphy shared.
It might still be over a year before the Packers host the NFL Draft–with Detroit set to handle it in 2024–but it’s definitely an exciting time for the franchise.