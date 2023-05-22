Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The NFL Draft is officially coming to Wisconsin. Green Bay Packers fans, however, will have to wait for a bit since the franchise will only be hosting it in 2025.

The Packers were the only one in the running to host the annual rookie selection, and their proposal to host the even was eventually approved. The league announced the decision on Monday during the NFL Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis, per the team’s website.

It is definitely a huge move for the Packers and the city of Green Bay, which is now set to become the smallest city to host the event, according to The Athletic.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed his excitement to have Green Bay host the event, all while promising that fans will be treated with an “incredible week-long experience.”

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event hosted in different cities with spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field. With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin,” Goodell said. For what it’s worth, the Packers have been working hard in order to land the hosting rights for the event. With a Super Bowl bid unlikely considering the weather conditions and lack of facilities to manage such event, the NFL Draft has always been the more likely option for them. The Packers developed a land across Lambeau Field, which they have named “Titletown.” It has residential and commercial buildings, and a portion of the event is expected to be conducted there. In a statement, Packers president Mark Murphy couldn’t help but celebrate as he called the NFL Draft awarding as an “incredible day” for the fans.