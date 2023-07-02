Lambeau Field is perhaps the most iconic stadium in the NFL. Home to the Green Bay Packers, the age-old stadium has seen a lot of incredible moments since being named as the home of the team in 1957. Repairs and upgrades are always being done to keep the stadium fresh. Unfortunately, with that comes some hazards. In Packers CEO Mark Murphy's latest column for the team website, the CEO mentioned a tragedy involving a carpenter working at Lambeau.

“We are very excited about the impact the new videoboards will have on the experience for our fans. Sadly, Joshua Shaw, a carpenter with Mavid Construction, recently lost his life in an incident in the north end zone scoreboard. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and fellow workers.”

WBAY.com reported that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating this incident at Lambeau Field. The construction worker suffered his injury on a Thursday while working on one of the new scoreboards in the Packers' home stadium. The article also mentions that Shaw was a second-generation worker: he worked with his father and brother for the construction company contracted for this project.

“The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the deadly incident in the construction zone of Lambeau Field last week. The investigation could take up to six months to complete.”

The Packers will return to Lambeau Field in 2023 for their 66th season. Unlike the last few seasons, Aaron Rodgers will not be the quarterback. Instead, it's Jordan Love that's taking over after the star requested a trade this offseason.