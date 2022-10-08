‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be looking to push their record on the season to 4-1 in Week 5 when they take on the New York Giants. They won’t be playing in the friendly confines of Lambeau Field, though, as both teams will be heading out to London to play their Week 5 contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lambeau Field is one of the most iconic sports stadiums in the world, and the Lambeau Leap touchdown celebration has become synonymous with the stadium and the Packers when they reach the end zone. Rodgers was asked whether he would be bringing the Lambeau Leap to London, and offered a hilarious response to the question that should leave everyone on the lookout for the celebration this weekend.

“I might have to tag somebody in for me. I’m getting a little old for that. But I’ve got to see the wall, I don’t know how high the wall is. If it’s above maybe five feet, I’ll probably let one of the linemen go.” – Aaron Rodgers, NFL.com

The Lambeau Leap is a little bit easier to pull off at home for Rodgers considering the wall isn’t too high, but even then, he rarely makes the leap into the crowd anymore. Rodgers is right in saying that he is getting a bit old for it, and offers a potential substitute of having someone else take his spot in the celebration in London.

Rodgers is likely more focused on figuring out how to get the Packers offense going after a somewhat slow start to the season. If London ends up being the place where their struggles get fixed, maybe Rodgers will make a leap into the stands for the fans in England. But they have to score in order to do the celebration, so we will have to see how effective Rodgers and the offense are against a tough Giants squad.