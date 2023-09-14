The Green Bay Packers got some concerning injury updates as both Aaron Jones and Christian Watson could miss Week 2. However, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gave a rather encouraging comment on Jones' status, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

‘Packers coach Matt LaFleur on RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), who didn’t practice but did some rehab work in a helmet: “Anytime he’s out there and has a helmet on, that’s a good sign.”'

This is a big update from LaFleur, and it certainly hints at Jones potentially being available for Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. In the Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears, Jones had a pair of touchdowns, leading the team in rushing (9 carries for 41 yards) and receiving (2 catches for 86 yards). AJ Dillon had more carries with 13, but only had 19 yards on the ground.

Jones had a huge year in 2022, finishing with 1,121 yards but just two touchdowns on the ground while adding 395 yards receiving and another five scores, and he was expected to be a major part of the Green Bay offense once again.

Christian Watson missed Week 1 and is trending in the wrong direction, but having Jones available would be massive for the Packers. Jordan Love looked every bit the part of a quality starting quarterback, tossing three touchdowns in the game, with two of those going to Romeo Doubs.

If Jones does miss the game, it should be a heavy workload for Dillon, and it will be worth monitoring Jones' status over the next few days to see if he can suit up against the Falcons.