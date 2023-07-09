With many questions surrounding the Green Bay Packers and new quarterback Jordan Love, it is good to know the team is staying loose and nimble off the field. Christian Watson raced an Olympic legend. AJ Dillon wrote a children's book. And Aaron Jones is mastering a whole other sport in his free time. Could we be witnessing the next Bo Jackson?

The seventh-year running back is going to be vying for a cornhole crown at the Superhole IV Championship in South Carolina, which is part of the ACL World Championships, on Friday, Aug. 4, via USA Today's Christopher Kuhagen. Packers fans need not worry about the event conflicting with training camp, as the team has a scheduled off-day.

This will not merely be a fun excursion for Jones to blow off steam. After winning a preliminary tournament in Summerfest in Milwaukee, the former Pro Bowler and his partner Yetty Irwan will be gunning for it all. At 28 years of age, running backs know there days are numbered. Perhaps Jones is getting a head start on his second act.

Despite some belief he could be headed to another team, Aaron Jones restructured his contract in February. He and fellow back AJ Dillon will again form one of the more effective and versatile rushing attacks in the league. Another productive year for the 2017 fifth-round pick will ease the burden on QB Jordan Love.

Keeping Jones on the roster for the 202-24 season ensures that the Packers will have a fighting chance in an uncertain NFC North. Before he fully devotes his attention to that goal, though, No. 33 has unfinished business in South Carolina.