With Aaron Rodgers gone, the next few months will be pivotal for the Green Bay Packers. The young team has to find their identity without the future Hall of Fame quarterback and build a whole new chemistry on and off the field. That includes putting in the work at OTAs but also cutting loose at a Memorial Day party.

Running back AJ Dillon and his wife hosted an outdoor bash over the weekend that welcomed multiple members of the Packers, including new starting QB Jordan Love, wide receiver Christian Watson and recently acquired safety Jonathan Owens– who attended with his wife and Olympic legend Simone Biles. All of that competitive fire made a showdown inevitable.

The four-time gold medalist’s athleticism knows no bounds, but she took on the daunting task of facing Watson in a foot race. The wideout stumbled out of the start before quickly recovering and pulling past Biles to secure the big victory, as captured by The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. Besting arguably the greatest gymnast of all-time is always a nice confidence boost.

Christian Watson was so nervous for his race against Simone Biles that he almost ate shit before the race even started pic.twitter.com/u4jvUl9XiF — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 29, 2023

Watson knows all about starting slow after infamously dropping a certain touchdown pass on the first target of his career last year. The blunder perfectly encapsulated Green Bay’s growing pains, but the 24-year-old’s rise coincided with a near-turnaround for the team. Watson finished with 41 catches for 611 yards and seven touchdowns. He figures to play an essential role in the first year of the Love era.

Simone Biles could surely impart some wisdom on Watson and the entire team. She raised the bar for excellence in her sport and perfected gymnastic moves that no one knew were possible. That type of mastery is inspirational to any athlete.

For now, though, her role is to just add to the growing camaraderie of this group. If Dillon’s party is any indication, fans should at least expect good vibes in Lambeau this season.