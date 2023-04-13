With longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemingly playing his final down with the team, the Green Bay Packers are now prepared to put the ball into Jordan Love’s hands.

Jordan Love, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has spent the first two seasons of his career backing up Rodgers. Over this stretch, he has played in just 10 regular season games, with one start. In total, he has thrown for 606 passing yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

This past season, Jordan Love appeared in four games for the Packers. While throwing the ball just 21 times, he recorded 195 passing yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions.

As the Packers still work out how to send Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, Love has publicly gained the support of his Packers teammates. The latest praise for the young quarterback comes from veteran running back Aaron Jones.

During a recent appearance on NFL Total Access, Jones spoke highly of Love. In just six words, he summed up his new quarterbacks game. He stated, “He throws the ball with swag.”

As Jordan Love takes over as the Packers new starting quarterback, expectations will be sky-high. With the legacy that Green Bay has established at quarterback, Packers fans will expect him to make an impact from day one.

Based on what he has displayed so far, Love has the tools to establish himself as a top quarterback. He has put himself into a position to succeed and will have strong pieces around him on offense. Depending on how the team approaches the draft, he could have a more than capable group of weapons at his disposal.