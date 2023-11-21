When the Green Bay Packers head into Detroit for Thursday's traditional Thanksgiving Day matchup, they'll do so down a running back. Aaron Jones is week-to-week with an MCL sprain, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Though not serious enough to be season-ending, Jones is not expected to play Thursday. The Packers, who are averaging 20.2 points per game thus far, have scored just 202 points this season, 21st most in the NFL.

Jones was assisted to the sideline and then carted into the locker late in the second quarter Sunday during the Packers' 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 28-year-old running back, a 2017 fifth-round pick out of UTEP, missed two games earlier this season after injuring a hamstring in the Packers' Week One 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears. Aaron Jones has totaled 245 rushing yards this season, averaging 3.7 yards per carry with two touchdowns behind featured back AJ Dillion. The Packers rushing attack has been stymied much of the season, having accumulated 1,021 total yards on the ground, ranking 23rd in the NFL.

At 4-6, the Packers are currently on the outside looking in in terms of the NFC playoff picture, trailing the 6-5 Minnesota Vikings for the conference's seventh and final playoff spot. The Lions, meanwhile, head into their fabled Thanksgiving Day matchup with an 8-2 record, good for second place in the NFC and first place in the NFC North.

The Lions drubbed the Packers 34-20 in Week Four, their first matchup of the 2023 season. Thursday's game will mark the 189th meeting between the two teams since 1930.