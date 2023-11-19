Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers receive some good news regarding his scary injury that took place against the Chargers.

The Green Bay Packers found a way to win over the Los Angeles Chargers. However, many are concerned about running back Aaron Jones, as he left the game early with a scary-looking leg injury. Now, the coaching staff weighs in on the situation.

During the postgame press conference, head coach Matt LaFleur doesn't think Aaron Jones' injury will be “long-term,” per Ryan Wood of USA Today. At the very least, there's some optimism in Green Bay.

“Matt LaFleur says he doesn't think Aaron Jones' injury is long term: ‘It looked bad. Seeing it live, it didn't look good. But he's in good spirits in there, so hopefully it's just a short-term deal.”

Nothing is official yet. The Packers will evaluate Jones to determine the seriousness of the injury. He was originally helped off the field before being carted away. On the play, it appeared as if Aaron Jones' leg was stuck in the grass while the rest of his body fell in a different direction.

As LaFleur states, “it didn't look good.” But only time will tell what kind of injury the star running back suffered. Aaron Jones did not return to help the Packers win the game. Instead, AJ Dillon filled in as the starter and got the job done. Dillon finished the day with 29 yards off of 14 carries. He also reeled in four receptions for 32 yards.

With that said, keep an eye out for more updates regarding Aaron Jones. There's a strong chance he doesn't play, as the Packers take on the Detroit Lions on a short week on a Thanksgiving matchup.