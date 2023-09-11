Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had his fantasy football owners on the edge of their seats worried about his health when he exited Week 1's game against the Chicago Bears with a seemingly lower-body injury. However, Jones allayed fears about a potential serious injury when he talked about it following the game.

“Just a little bite. Not a pull. I’ve pulled my hamstring before, so I didn’t really feel a pull. Just a little bite. Thank for [coach] LaFleur for always looking out for me and my best interest,” Jones said (via Rob Demovsky of ESPN).

Aaron Jones came up limping after he scored on a 35-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, leaving Packers fans and fantasy football managers from all over worried. They can now all breathe a sigh of relief with Jones implying that he will just be fine.

The 28-year-old running back is a major weapon on offense for the Packers, who are trying to keep their heads above water in their first season after the end of the Aaron Jones era. Jones was electric against the Bears, as he paced the Packers in both rushing yards and receiving yards. He had 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries to go with 86 receiving yards and a touchdown on just two catches and four targets.

Look for Jones to continue getting heavily involved in the Packers' offense which is now being led on the field by quarterback Jordan Love. The signal-caller passed for 245 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 15-of-27 completions in the Bears game.