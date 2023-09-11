Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers got off to a strong start to the 2023 season with a resounding road win over the Chicago Bears. Jones and the Packers offense had no problems humming along in Soldier Field en route to a 38-20 Green Bay victory.
After the game, Jones was asked about what kind of statement the Packers made with the dominant victory.
“Nothing's changed,” said Jones, per Ryan Wood of USA Today. “We're still the Packers.”
Jones put together a solid season debut from Chicago, taking nine carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Jordan Love, taking over for franchise legend Aaron Rodgers after his trade to the New York Giants this offseason, was also solid, completing 15/27 pass attempts for 245 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Aaron Jones has been with the Packers since the organization drafted the running back in 2017. He has been a solid contributor for the team since his arrival, including making the Pro Bowl Game in 2020.
Although the Packers were expected to take a step back this year in the wake of Rodgers' departure, it appears that the players on the field have no plans of doing so.
While a victory over one of last year's worst teams in Chicago is not exactly a great indicator of future prosperity, it's still worth considering just how dominant the Packers looked on Sunday, especially in a tough environment.
Green Bay will try to follow up this performance when they next take the field on the road vs the Atlanta Falcons on September 17.