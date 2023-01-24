As trade rumors and retirement whispers continue to circle around Green Bay Packers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the 18-year NFL signal-caller confirmed that he will play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in February.

“I need a little competition in my life,” Rodgers told The Packer Wire’s Zach Kruse on Tuesday.

The PGA Tour event held annually at Pebble Beach, CA welcomes celebrities each year, and will headlined by Rodgers, as well as actor Bill Murray and former soccer star and Wales captain Gareth Bale, who also announced his intention to compete this week.

Rodgers joined The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and addressed the trade rumors that have surrounded him since the 8-9 Packers failed to make the postseason for the first time since 2018.

“That’s all conjecture until I decide what I want to do moving forward,” he said. Rodgers says he hasn’t decided what he wants for next season yet, and still needs time to weigh all of his options.

“To be open to the possibility that if I want to keep playing, it might be somewhere else, I understand that. I understand [the Packers] might want to move on and go younger at a number of different positions. There’s been a lot of fun dreaming about retiring as a Packer, because there’s something really special about that. But if the competitive hole still needs to be satiated, and it’s time to move on, I hope everybody would look at that with a lot of gratitude.”

It looks like Aaron Rodgers will be putting that decision on the back-burner, at least for now, as he joins other celebrities and professionals in Pebble Beach next week.

The event is set to start on Feb. 2.