Aaron Rodgers is contemplating his future in the NFL, but that did not stop him from dropping his own theories on the recent spy balloons and UFO incidents. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was on the Pat McAfee Show when he said the heavily reported incidents may have been designed to keep people from considering what is really happening.

“There’s a lot of old papers and files about interactions Navy pilots have had with unidentified flying objects, so this is not surprising,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, there was some sort of Chinese spy balloon that was up in the air, allegedly, and there’s been a few other objects that have been shot down. I believe that this has been going on for a long time. Interesting timing on everything. There’s a lot of other things going on in the world.”

In addition to his controversial views on the matter, Rodgers delivered his theory with a smirk on his face, so it’s difficult to know whether he actually believed what he was saying or whether he was just trying to get a rise out of the host and the audience.

Rodgers also brought up the Jeffrey Epstein client list, saying that would be released soon. He didn’t reveal his source for that bit of information.

Aaron Rodgers, 39, is coming off a challenging season in which the Packers failed to reach the .500 mark and did not make the playoff. He completed 64.6 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,695 yards. His 26 to 12 touchdown to interception ratio was among the worst of his career.