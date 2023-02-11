The 2020 NFL draft is a rather sensitive topic for Green Bay Packers fans. After all, this is the infamous draft that saw the team draft QB Jordan Love while Aaron Rodgers was still on the team. With so many high-end talent at WR available, fans were furious at the team for not getting a receiver. Cincinnati Bengals star WR Tee Higgins’ comments about the Packers potentially drafting him only adds salt to the wound, per Mad Dog Sports Radio.

"I thought they were going to draft me in that spot." #Bengals superstar @teehiggins5 tells @AdamSchein he thought the #Packers were going to take him in the 2020 NFL Draft. LISTEN⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dwyAGbIqFO — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) February 10, 2023

The Packers infamously took Jordan Love with their first-round pick in the 2020 draft in the midst of negotiations with Aaron Rodgers. The franchise viewed it as an “insurance policy” in case the star left in free agency. Unfortunately, it may have cost them a chance at a potential star. Had they elected to pick a wide receiver, they might have gotten a Davante Adams-Tee Higgins pairing: a truly devastating combination.

One team’s folly is another team’s gain, and the Bengals struck gold thanks to the Packers’ decision. Tee Higgins became part of their vaunted three-WR core, joining Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. Along with Joe Burrow, the fearsome foursome have become a juggernaut in the AFC, leading Cincy to two AFC championship games and a Super Bowl appearance.

Meanwhile, the Packers are stuck in absolute hell heading into the offseason. After a truly disappointing season, the team is headed straight to a rebuild as they are looking to trade Aaron Rodgers. There’s also the possibility that Rodgers retires, leaving Green Bay with nothing in return. Perhaps if they had drafted Higgins, they may have parted on much better terms with another ring.