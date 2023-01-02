By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers are a win away from salvaging their season and keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. Nobody is more emotionally invested in this massive turnaround than Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers quarterback was asked about the resiliency displayed by his team following their crucial Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings and how it felt to be at the center of it all:

“It feels really special,” said Aaron Rodgers. It does. It’s been an interesting year. It hasn’t been my best football at times but I’ve been asked to step up my leadership and be someone the guys can count on to keep it together. Even when it doesn’t seem like there’s anything to play for and we don’t have a chance to make a run.”

Rodgers admits he accepted whatever fate was coming earlier in the season as rumors swirled about potentially getting benched for Jordan Love. But he also emphasized he never gave up hope – and neither did the rest of the Packers.

“It didn’t look great for a while and I was resigned to some of those realities being possible. When I took my mind there, I had a peace about it. I had a peace about all of it. Whatever was supposed to happen, I was surrendered to that reality with also the resolute mindset that we could still get back in this thing. And I think that’s what I’m most proud of from myself and our team is that there were a lot of different things that could happen and we stuck together and we put ourselves in position to do something special.”

This was one hell of an answer from The Quarterback. pic.twitter.com/gwAOTUDFW1 — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 2, 2023

All the Packers need to do is win one game against the Detroit Lions for the resurgence to be complete.