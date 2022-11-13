Published November 13, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It looks like things are finally starting to click for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay has largely struggled this 2022 season, riding a five-game losing streak heading to their Week 10 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. There have been a lot of issues for the team, but one of the most prominent has been their passing/receiving game that just can’t seem to thrive even with Rodgers at the helm.

Against the Cowboys, however, the Packers may have turned a corner.

After a Dak Prescott interception, the Packers turned the Cowboys’ mistake into a three-play drive for the touchdown. The highlight of the drive was Rodgers’ 58-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson to make the game 7-7. As Jon Machota of The Athletic noted, that is the longest completion for the team this campaign.

Aaron Rodgers throws it DEEP to Christian Watson for a 58 yard touchdown! 🎯pic.twitter.com/KRB3iQFdj4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 13, 2022

Green Bay hasn’t looked the same after losing Davante Adams in the offseason. Their receiving corps clearly weakened, with Aaron Rodgers’ effectiveness decreasing as well with their lack of quality in the position.

Fortunately for the team, it appears they are starting to get a better grasp of things. While the TD pass to Watson is just one play, it could very well be a massive confidence booster to a team that badly needed a big play like that.

The Packers are 3-6 on the season entering Sunday’s contest. They still have a chance to make the playoffs, but they can no longer afford to lose games if they want to keep their hopes alive.