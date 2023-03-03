Aaron Rodgers is one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL. He has been a dynamic quarterback throughout his career, and while he has put together some of the best passing numbers in NFL history, he has also been regarded as a diva who can be very difficult to live with.

Rodgers is weighing his future and has not committed to playing in 2023, and if he does, it may not be with the Green Bay Packers. There have been significant and credible reports that the team does not want him back. However, nothing is final, and the quarterback may be quite interested in the status of veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Cobb played last season with a damaged ankle and he recently underwent surgery to clean up that area. Cobb has not made up his mind on his playing status for the upcoming season, but if he does play, the surgery will help him compete without pain.

Cobb, 32, played in 13 games last season and started just 3 for the Packers. He caught 34 passes for 417 yards and 1 touchdown in 2022. While he demonstrated that he could still make plays, he seems to be a long way from the dangerous pass catcher he was during the prime of his career. He caught 91 passes for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2014.

Aaron Rodgers, 39, struggled throughout the 2022 season, as he completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards with a 26-12 touchdown to interception ratio. Rodgers did not have the kind of velocity on his passes last year that he had in previous seasons, and he battled injuries throughout the year.