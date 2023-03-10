New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner hasn’t been shy when it comes to recruiting Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers to the Big Apple. But as the Jets and Packers continue to talk a Rodgers trade, Gardner ramped up his recruiting pitch, making good on a promise he made to the four-time NFL MVP.

Just like he said he would, Gardner burned the cheesehead he wore after the Jets’ regular season upset of the Packers in a YouTube video alongside teammates Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.

Each of Gardner, Wilson and Hall touched the cheesehead as they tossed it into the flames, likely making Packers fans feel the burn in the process.

The Jets star is hoping that his cheesehead-burn will finally catch the attention of the eccentric Rodgers, who appears to be open to the idea of going to New York.

Gardner has been vocal about his recruitment of Rodgers, telling the Good Morning Football hosts in February that he “knew a little something about something.”

He then trolled his Twitter followers by tweeting directly at the Packers star.

But like an elite college football coach, Gardner’s recruitment has ramped up as the talks between the Jets and Packers heat up.

Gardner, who won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award while earning All-Pro honors in 2022, promised not to intercept Rodgers if he comes to the Jets, adding that he would also burn the cheesehead.

Well, Sauce Gardner has proven to be a man of his word.

Jets fans are hoping that his latest recruiting pitch will hit home.

Meanwhile, Packers fans are hoping that Rodgers doesn’t leave the only NFL home he’s ever known- or they’ll really be feeling the burn.