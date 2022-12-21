By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

While both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have gone their separate ways, the former Green Bay Packers teammates remain good friends off the field.

Rodgers admitted as much when talking to Milwaukee Bucks big man Serge Ibaka on his “How Hungry Are You?” show. While some probably assumed that they are no longer that close–especially with Adams clearly excited to change his QB to Derek Carr–the Packers star shared that he and his former wide receiver “talk all the time.”

In fact, the 39-year-old signal-caller said that he found a “deeper love” for Adams since they split up.

“Him and I have stayed really close, and still talk all the time. People think, ‘Oh, you must not like Davante, he’s on another team.’ And I’m like, ‘I love him even more!’ Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and I have an even deeper love and appreciation for him now that he’s gone,” Rodgers said.

Is this Aaron Rodgers saying he’s missing Davante Adams, considering how inconsistent his wideouts have performed this year? Well, who knows?

But clearly, despite fears of a ruined relationship, the two have all the respect and admiration for each other despite.

The Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. It was Adams who wanted the trade, though, as it reunited him with his Fresno State QB in Carr. Adams has already moved on from the Packers for sure, but that does not mean he’s no longer friends with Rodgers. They spent eight seasons together anyway.