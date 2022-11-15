Published November 15, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and discussed the team’s recent win over the Dallas Cowboys.

“When it comes to the team, I feel like Christian Watson, his performance kind of took that 800 pound gorilla off his back probably,” Aaron Rodgers said. “For our team, it has been a rough 6 weeks. Been a really tough stretch. Bad ball since London. I think we all kind of reset maybe after Detroit. That being a real low point for us and hopefully rock bottom. I think we played a little bit more free.”

He previously revealed the rock bottom narrative. And that narrative seemed to play a crucial role in Green Bay’s win. Aaron Rodgers believes that the Packers recent 15-9 loss against the lowly Lions acted as a “reset” for the team. As a result, Green Bay played a “more free” brand football and were able to narrowly edge out a 31-28 win over the Cowboys.

The Packers moved to 4-6 on the season with the win. However, they will be tested once again right away as they are set to host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. It will prove to be a pivotal matchup as Green Bay tries to maneuver themselves back into the playoff conversation.

If Aaron Rodgers and the Packers can continue to build momentum, they can still salvage the 2022 campaign despite their previous shortcomings. It will be interesting to see how they fare on Thursday Night Football against a talented Titans team.