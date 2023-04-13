Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

Maury Povich is well into retirement after a popular 31-year-career in daytime television, but he still has some strong opinions, like the Aaron Rodgers trade saga for instance.

“Aaron Rodgers is the perfect lie detector participant,” Povich hilariously told The Athletic’s Tim Graham on Tuesday from his home in New York. “That’s for sure.”

Although the drama drags on for Rodgers, it’s clear to most of the football world that a deal between the Packers and Jets is past the “if” stage and well into the “when” phase.

“This is far too much,” Povich told Graham. “We could have weekly lie detector tests! For instance, on my show, when the woman finds out the guy is not the father, she comes back and tests another guy two weeks later. So in a way, my show does prolong a story sometimes. This is the sixth week of Rodgers and the Jets! You’ll never believe what the lie detector reveals next!”

Before his legendary television career, Maury Povich was the son of Hall of Fame sports journalist Shirley Povich, and was a spring training bat boy for the Washington Senators.

He covered the Senators while earning his journalism degree from Penn State, before “The Maury Povich Show” took off in 1998, per Graham. And the 84-year-old Maury said he isn’t ready for Aaron Rodgers to join him in retirement quite yet.

“A lot of people want him to move on,” Povich explained, “but I still want to see an unbelievable talent at 38 do it at 39. I want to see him make more of those remarkable throws that he’s still capable of making.”

Rodgers announced his intentions to play for the Jets back in March, but a trade between the Packers and Jets is still pending with just two weeks left until the NFL Draft, a date many analysts believe the deal will be done by.

Maybe if they get Maury involved, it will lead to a faster conclusion.