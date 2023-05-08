Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has been busy this offseason, to say the least — and after finally completing the Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets and extending new starting quarterback Jordan Love, he told Peter King about the team’s plans for the future.

“We believe in our process and in how we make decisions,” Gutekunst explained to King, as documented on NBC Sports’ Football Morning in America. “You never get them all right. We like to develop quarterbacks. Part of developing quarterbacks is they gotta sit for a while, I think, and then they gotta play. Obviously, Jordan Love sat and Aaron did a great job just kinda mentoring him. But now Jordan’s ready to play. He needs to play. I think our fans kinda realize why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

King believes that the trade was a must-do, receiving first-round and second-round draft capital, plus other assets, for a quarterback who had clearly checked out of Green Bay.

The Packers drafted two tight ends and two wide receivers in the first five rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, giving Love some future weapons after he signed a two-year, $22 million contract to remain with the Packers for at least two more campaigns.

They also have a solid young receiving core led by Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Although Peter King asserts that trading Rodgers prior to his age-40 season could backfire on the team, especially if he plays great for a few more seasons like Tom Brady did, it was time to move on from the 18-year Packers veteran.

Now, Green Bay can look to the future.

“There’s a lot of unknowns,” Brian Gutekunst explained. “We’re a very young team. But I think the players, Jordan and the young guys, realize there’s gonna be more and different opportunities than they had in the past.”