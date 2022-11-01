Aaron Rodgers isn’t giving up despite Packers’ lackluster 2022 season

Aaron Rodgers is not ready to give up hope despite the Green Bay Packers’ underwhelming 2022 season. Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee show to discuss Green Bay’s outlook moving forward despite their sub-.500 record.

“We gotta just make the plays that are there,” Rodgers said. “If we can do that, run the football well…I definitely haven’t given up any hope.”

The Packers are just 3-5 on the season after losing to the Buffalo Bills over the weekend. Green Bay has faltered on both sides of the ball, but their offense has provided the greatest letdown.

Aaron Rodgers previously called out the Packers for their underperformance. His comments drew some backlash, but Rodgers later stated that he is not going to hold back in what he says.

“I’m not going to be a robot up here. I don’t understand why people have a problem with things that are truthful. You know, I’m calling things the way I see it. If people don’t think I need to air that stuff out, that’s their opinion. But I’m doing what I think is in the best interests of our guys, and I’ve tried a lot of different things from a leadership standpoint this year.”

The Packers need to turn their season around sooner rather than later. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay have enough talent to make a playoff run, but it has not come to fruition so far during the 2022 campaign. As a result, Rodgers is going to continue doing everything he can to inspire his team.